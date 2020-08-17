North Dakota polling places to open for November election

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say all North Dakota counties are aiming to have in-person voting as an option during the state’s November election.

The move is reversal from the June primary when all polling places were closed statewide by local officials out of concern amid the coronavirus outbreak.

North Dakota County Auditors Association Executive Director Donnell Preskey Hushka says local election officials have more time to plan and for the upcoming election and more personal protective equipment is available.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his staff has been holding weekly meetings with county officials to discuss the upcoming election, including precautions.