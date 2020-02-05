North Dakota Presidential Scholar Nominees Announced

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler congratulated 64 North Dakota high school seniors who have been nominated for United States Presidential Scholar honors.
The scholars were chosen from 22 public and two nonpublic high schools. Bismarck Century has the most nominees, with 13, while Grand Forks Central has nine. Fargo’s Davies and North high schools have six nominees each.
The U.S. Department of Education’s announcement of the 64 nominees is the beginning of the process of selecting one young man and one young woman as North Dakota’s two Presidential Scholars. Those choices will be announced in early May.
“Even being nominated for consideration as a Presidential Scholar is considered a high honor,” the superintendent said. “It signifies that the student has an outstanding academic history and a record of accomplishment.”
The Department of Education invites students to apply to become Presidential Scholars based on their scores on the SAT or ACT college entrance exams. Baesler and designated education organizations, including the Department of Career and Technical Education, also may nominate candidates.
Nominees are asked to complete a nine-page application that inquires about jobs they have held, special talents they have, and community activities in which they have been involved. It asks nominees to write short essays describing family characteristics, creative work, significant community contributions, and how they have responded to a challenge or mistake.
The two North Dakota young people who are chosen as Presidential Scholars will receive an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June, where they will be presented with a special medallion and have opportunities to meet national and international notables in education, music, science, and other disciplines.
Here is the list of the 2020 Presidential Scholar nominees from North Dakota:
- Berthold (1)
Aubrey D. Lemer, Berthold
- Bismarck High (1)
Gabrielle C. Belanger, Bismarck
- Bismarck Century (13)
Leah J. Bandy, Bismarck
Ethan N. Berger, Bismarck
Wyatt Birst, Bismarck
Makenna D. Cavanagh, Bismarck
Kira R. Eliason, Bismarck
Alexander M. Heiser, Bismarck
Madelyn House, Bismarck
Srikrishna B. Kandooru, Bismarck
Ke Lin, Bismarck
Jacob E. Lundstrom, Bismarck
Avery C. Meyhoff, Bismarck
Maren H. Schettler, Bismarck
Ellie Zentner, Bismarck
- Bismarck Legacy (2)
Cody L. Goehring, Menoken
Sean Joyce, Bismarck
- Bismarck Shiloh Christian (1)
Andrew S. Fergel, Mandan
- Bottineau (2)
Jacob Reimche, Bottineau
Nikoli E. Schoenborn, Bottineau
- Casselton Central Cass (1)
Katherine M. Kempel, Casselton
- Dickinson (1)
William J. Bleyenberg, Dickinson
- Devils Lake (2)
Kali A. Bjornson, Devils Lake
Colby D. Rance, Webster
- Ellendale (1)
Caleb W. Hauck, Forbes
- Fargo Davies (6)
Habiba Heshmat, Fargo
Joanna Y. Lin, Fargo
Elijah J. Satrom, Fargo
Enoch D. Satrom, Fargo
Forrest S. Weintraub, Fargo
Allen Z. Wu, Fargo
- Fargo North (6)
Philip C. Dowdell, Fargo
Roy Bennett K. Heng, Fargo
Teegan M. Nordstrom, Fargo
Jacob A. Shelver, Fargo
Mason J. Taragos, Fargo
Cindy L. Wang, Fargo
- Fargo Shanley (4)
Luke T. Beiswenger, Fargo
Olivia S. Johnson, Fargo
Evan M. Reinholz, Fargo
Brandon Rostberg, West Fargo
- Fargo South (3)
Julia Q. Bauroth, Fargo
Miriam E. Duncan, Fargo
Vincent D. Holmlund, Fargo
- Grand Forks Central (9)
Rachel Craig, Grand Forks
Oliver T. Dalmi, Grand Forks
Daniel A. Hettich, Grand Forks
William L. Lawson-Body, Grand Forks
Katherine Liberman, Larimore
Jack E. Peterson, Grand Forks
Mikayla E. Weiss, Grand Forks
Oliver D. Wolfe, Grand Forks
Gareth J. Wu, Grand Forks
- Grand Forks Red River (2)
Aiden O. Krogh, Grand Forks
Joseph R. Votava, Grand Forks
- Lakota (1)
Evan Halvorson, Lawton
- Minot Our Redeemer’s Christian School (1)
Jack T. Wolsky, Minot
- Rugby (1)
Melody C. Johnson, Rugby
- South Heart (1)
Genavive R. Robbins, Dickinson
- West Fargo High School (1)
Ryan L. Orth, West Fargo