North Dakota prisons take precautions to combat coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota prisons have implemented new safety measures after seven inmates and seven staffers were diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Only three staff have not yet recovered. There have been no related deaths.

The state’s top corrections officials made changes on Wednesday to include suspension of prison visitation, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing.

Department Director Leann Bertsch said antibody testing will begin this week and the North Dakota’s Department of Health is also looking into wastewater testing to track the virus in prisons.

