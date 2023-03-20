(KXNET) — According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, for the 19th consecutive year, North Dakota has been ranked first in the nation regarding honey production.

Last year, there were 520,000 honey-producing colonies in the state, up 1% from the previous year. And the average yield also went up in 2022, moving to 60 pounds a colony.

As we continue to break down the numbers, the price of honey in North Dakota averaged $2.63 a pound, which is also up compared to the year before. However, in the entire U.S., honey production was down 1% in 2022, from last year, with 125 million pounds of honey produced.

The average price of honey in the U.S. also went up 31 cents in 2022, compared to 2021.