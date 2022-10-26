Coco Chanel opened her first shop in Paris in 1910, and today, her name remains synonymous with luxury fashion items.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Take a moment to think about all the luxuries you have in your life. How many do you have?

New research has revealed that the top three states least interested in luxury living are South Dakota, Alaska, and North Dakota.

Luxury living experts at Chrono24 analyzed Google Trends data from the past year for a selection of luxury-related terms to see which states search for luxury goods the least.

It found that South Dakota was the state least interested in luxury living, receiving an average luxury searches score of 24.2 out of 100, the lowest of any state.

That is due to a lack of searches for “luxury travel” which was the lowest in the top 10, and the general term “luxury” which the state has the second lowest searches for.

Alaska comes in second place, with the state coming in with an average luxury searches score of 25.4.

This is due to an average luxury searches score of 25.4.

The state has the lowest searches for luxury apartments and the term “luxury” itself.

It also has the lowest searches for luxury cars.

However, the state’s more significant interest in luxury travel means it only achieves a second-place position.

Coming in third place is North Dakota, with the midwestern state receiving an average luxury searches score of 25.6.

It has the third-lowest searches for luxury travel and the term “luxury” itself.

A spokesperson from Chrono24 said, “With the searches being scored and accounted for population, it proves that either many people are not influenced by the dream of a luxury lifestyle, or that they are already living one. The disparity between luxury-related terms in different states also highlights some areas in the market people don’t want to cheap out on, such as cars.”