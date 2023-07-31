NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Something that captures the human imagination includes unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our world, along with a fascination with extraterrestrial life.

According to a news release, former Air Force intelligence officer Retired Major David Grusch gave a testimony that shed light on a program that the U.S. government has hidden.

Grusch says this covert initiative involved retrieving and reverse engineering unidentified flying objects (UFOs), also known as “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs).

These claims sparked the interest of the public, and new research done by Mr. Gamble analyzed Google Trends for search terms that are ET life-related.

Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, North Dakota ranks fifth in searching ET life-related terms on Google.

District of Columbia was first, Wyoming was second, Vermont was third, and Alaska was fourth.

The most popular search term for North Dakota was “aliens” but North Dakotans are also interested in searches for “David Grush.” Which indicates widespread intrigue in the recent whistleblower claims.

Our neighboring states were ranked just a little lower, South Dakota was sixth, Montana was 10th, and Minnesota was 30th.

While the allure of extraterrestrial life continues as an enduring source of fascination, the recent testimony underscores the captivating intrigue that surrounds unidentified aerial phenomena.

The search for answers led to an increased curiosity, but it also highlights the human desire to explore the unknown is an unyielding force.