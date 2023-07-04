NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Alcohol consumption is a health issue in the United States and is the third-leading preventable cause of death, according to the American Public Health Association.

Alcohol consumption is on the rise, and those trends can lead to a greater risk of people drinking and driving.

According to a study done by QuoteWizard, North Dakota ranks seventh heaviest drinker in the country. And it was ranked first with the most DUIs.

People who live in states with higher rates of alcohol consumption tend to get more DUIs and nearly 6% of Americans are considered to be heavy drinkers. Typically, you see the biggest spike in alcohol sales in June compared to other states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that adult men who have 15 drinks a week and females who have eight drinks are considered to be heavy drinkers.

Between 2015 and 2019, the United States saw an average of nearly 140,000 alcohol-related deaths.