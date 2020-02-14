North Dakota ranks high as most likely to need heating repairs

According to a study conducted by ConsumerAffairs, North Dakota ranked as the seventh state where residents will most likely need to repair heaters in 2020.
With North Dakota coming in as the second-coldest state in the U.S., after only Alaska, ConsumerAffairs thinks heating systems in North Dakota are under a lot of pressure.
To determine the rankings, the following was measured:
- Number of heating repairs made in 2019
- Average state temperature
- Natural gas consumption per consumer
- Home heating oil consumption per consumer