NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Despite the face of societal issues of inflation and homicide rates, Americans living in North Dakota are still feeling patriotic.

According to a study done by WalletHub, North Dakota is ranked to be the fourth most patriotic state, out of 100 points.

There is still an expression of love for the country even though we are faced with struggles and violence.

No matter what may be going on around us, people are still going to gather on July 4 to celebrate our nation.

One neighboring state came in second, Montana, with a score of 59.63. The other neighboring states were ranked 16th and 27th. South Dakota had a score of 50.44 and Minnesota had 41.74.

Ron Washburn, a senior lecturer at Bryant University said, “The concepts of ‘Patriot’ and ‘Patriotism’ have evolved or devolved over the recent decades depending on your viewpoint. A Patriot ought to have the characteristics of one who loves their country and wants to further its best interests. One who puts those interests ahead of their own and is free from purely political motivations. A Patriot understands the value of freedom and the costs that are associated with its acquisition and preservation.”

North Dakota was ranked first in having a U.S. History or Civics Education Requirement in schools. We ranked fourth in Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults but ranked last in the average of military enlistees.

We ranked 19th in AmeriCorps Volunteers per capita but ranked 47th in Peace Corps Volunteers per capita. North Dakota also ranked 19th for Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults.

Our state ranked 21st in both the Percentage of Adults Who Voted in the 2020 Presidential Election and the Volunteer Rate.