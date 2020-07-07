North Dakota regulators reject mandatory oil production cuts

Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have rejected imposing mandatory production cuts on the oil industry.

Both Texas and Oklahoma rejected similar proposals this year as oil prices fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission decided unanimously Tuesday to dismiss the idea following a lengthy hearing in May.

The Bismarck Tribune reports many oil producers and tribal mineral owners from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation opposed mandatory production cuts.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who sits on the commission along with Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said “it’s probably best if we don’t go down this road.”