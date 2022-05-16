BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull-tab machines will be allowed.

Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving alcohol so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses.

The idea for the rule change is to clarify and preserve the intent of the Legislature when it defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.”

Gamblers are on track to wager $1.8 billion on the machines this fiscal year.

The North Dakota Gaming Commission scheduled a Thursday meeting at the state capitol to discuss the proposed changes and to take public comments.