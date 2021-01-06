North Dakota Republicans unveil $1.1 billion bonding plan

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican legislative leaders have unveiled a $1.1 billion bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state.

The proposal would use earnings from the state’s oil tax savings account to pay for the borrowed money. The idea is similar to a $1.25 bonding proposal presented by Gov. Doug Burgum last month.

But there’s one huge exception.

The governor’s proposal includes $700 million in low-interest loans for roads, bridges and other construction projects.

The legislative leaders’ plan would offer those funds as grants. Burgum and legislative leaders tout bonding as a way to finance infrastructure projects without having to use other revenue sources or increase taxes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/6/21

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Snowflake types and how they're made

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Wednesday: A slick commute with another warm afternoon

Open Mind

NDC JAN 6

WDA Hockey

High school basketball

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

Masks the New Norm?

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories