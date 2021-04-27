North Dakota, Saskatchewan partner to vaccinate truck drivers at border

North Dakota and Saskatchewan on Tuesday announced a partnership to vaccinate essential workers at the border.

The program is like the partnership North Dakota and Manitoba are under.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s rest area near Drayton, North Dakota, is serving as the vaccination site for truck drivers originating in Manitoba. Now, Saskatchewan truck drivers will be eligible for vaccination at the Drayton site starting Wednesday.

Vaccinations are available from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

An additional vaccination site has been approved near the Saskatchewan border crossing at North Portal to vaccinate Saskatchewan truck drivers as well as essential energy workers who regularly cross the border.

A location hasn’t been determined for that site yet.