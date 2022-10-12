BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States.

A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced this with population figures from the U.S Census Bureau for towns and cities.

According to the data, while Maine is the state with the most ghostly experiences, (boasting 57.8 for every 100,000 individuals), North Dakota isn’t far behind, boasting an impressive 52.5 sightings. It isn’t just our state either: states like South Dakota and Montana are also extremely high on the list. The top ten states with the most ectoplasmic encounters compared to the population are as follows:

State Ghost Sightings per 100,000 People Maine 57.8 North Dakota 52.5 Oklahoma 48.2 South Dakota 47.4 Wyoming 37.3 Vermont 36.4 Montana 35.2 West Virginia 33.8 Kansas 32.8 Iowa 32.7

Although ND may not have any major cities that are notable for haunted places or ghost sightings, this could be a reason for our spectral superiority: the study also reports that an overwhelming majority of ghost sightings take place in smaller towns.

More than half of all paranormal sightings were reported to have occurred in areas with a population of 25,000 or fewer. Combined with the number of relatively small towns in North Dakota, it only makes sense that we would maintain these numbers with an abundance of small communities and ghost towns.

City Population Where Encounter Reported Percentage of Ghost Encounters Up to 1,000 12% 1,000 – 9,999 31% 10,000 – 24,999 15% 25,000 – 49,999 9% 50,000 – 99,999 7% 100,000+ 26%

The study also finds that Americans tend to encounter ghosts in some places more than others, with homes being the primary location of these encounters. Only approximately 14% of these experiences are stated to have taken place outdoors in locations other than cemeteries. Here are the most common locations for a ghost to be encountered, according to the research:

Area where Ghost Was Encountered Percentage of Encounters Homes 31% Schools 8% Cemeteries (Outdoor) 4% Parks (Outdoor) 4% Hills (Outdoor) 3% Bridges (Outdoor) 2% Fields (Outdoor) 2% Churches 2% Stores 1.5% Hotels, Offices, Bars, Barns All Roughly 1% Highways, Trails, Beaches, Alleys (Outdoor) All Roughly 1%

Surprisingly, not many of these ghosts appear in the most commonly expected areas — cemeteries are only the third most common encounter location on the list and are far lower than schools and homes. It seems that when it comes to specters, there’s no place like home….or is that a former home?

When it does come to residential revenants, the specific area of the house is subject to studies, with certain areas reportedly being more favored by phantoms.

Encounter Location in Home Percentage of Home-Based Ghost Encounters Bedroom 15% Other/Not On List 14% Yard 11% Kitchen 11% Bathroom 11% Living Room 9% Basement 9% Closet 7% Hallway 7% Attic 5%

Even the forms of these ghost sightings are able to be organized. While a majority of ghostly encounters have unidentified forms, some trends in ghost genders have been identified as well.

Reported Identities of Ghosts Encountered Percentage of Ghost Encounters Unknown/Unspecified/Other 54% Girl 12% Man 10% Woman 9% Unknown/Unspecified Child 8% Boy 7%

For the complete study and more details regarding ghost sightings in the United States, visit this page.