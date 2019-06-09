North Dakota seeing a surge in state anglers bass fishing

Interest in bass fishing all across the state has been on the rise for the past several years. All indicators say that the upward trend will continue.

In this walleye-crazy state, bass fishermen are viewed as a bit of an oddity by some, but the number of dedicated bass fishermen continues to grow.



And, it’s not hard to understand why. Any angler who has hooked into a feisty smallmouth or leaping largemouth bass quickly realizes the abundance of fun on the end of their line.



Nationally, high school and university bass fishing continue to grow.



Last year, for the first time, a high school fishing program was brought into the state under the banner of TBF.

Two young Bismarck fishermen qualified for the high school national tournament held on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, where one of the top prizes was a college scholarship.