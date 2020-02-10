North Dakota seeking to pardon more low-level pot offenders

(AP) — The North Dakota Pardon Advisory Board is seeking more applicants under its new policy wiping criminal records clean for people with low-level marijuana convictions.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned 16 qualified offenders in January under the marijuana policy adopted last year. Craig Bjorland says he was thrilled to receive his pardon by mail months after applying for it.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem estimates that as many as 175,000 cases could be eligible under the policy.

The board will reconvene April 14 to consider the second round of applications.