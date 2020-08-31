North Dakota seeks disaster declaration for storm damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has requested a presidential disaster declaration for a severe storm that caused flash flooding and resulted in more than $5 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

In a letter Monday to President Donald Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Burgum requested that a major disaster be declared for six counties: Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells.

The June 29-July 1 storm packed high winds, hail and 4 to 8 inches of rain.

The declaration would unlock FEMA aid to help cities, counties and townships repair roads and other infrastructure. 

