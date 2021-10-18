North Dakota sees more options for oil field waste disposal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry may soon have more options for disposing of radioactive waste.
About 100,000 tons of radioactive oil field waste is produced in the state each year. Before a slurry well started operating near Watford City in April, all of that waste was trucked to other states for disposal in landfills.
Regulators recently permitted another well in McKenzie County and officials see the potential for additional wells in the Bakken region in the future.
The well recently approved by regulators still needs to get a radioactive material license from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. It’s slated to be built north of Alexander.