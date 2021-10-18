North Dakota sees more options for oil field waste disposal

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil and gas development infused $2.8 billion into New Mexico coffers during the 2020 fiscal year and marked its second-highest total revenue ever reported despite a global price war and plummeting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry may soon have more options for disposing of radioactive waste.

About 100,000 tons of radioactive oil field waste is produced in the state each year. Before a slurry well started operating near Watford City in April, all of that waste was trucked to other states for disposal in landfills.

Regulators recently permitted another well in McKenzie County and officials see the potential for additional wells in the Bakken region in the future.

The well recently approved by regulators still needs to get a radioactive material license from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. It’s slated to be built north of Alexander.