North Dakota sees no COVID-19 deaths for 5th time this month

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s rate of positive examinations for COVID-19 remained low in the health department’s daily update, which included its usual sparse amount of processed tests from the weekend.

The update Monday included 69 new cases from 2,194 tests, a positivity rate of 3.63%.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that North Dakota’s rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased by more than 27%.

A total of 95,934 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The state has seen a steady decline of daily cases since peaking in mid-November and ranks 48th per capita in the country for new cases over the last two weeks.

No new deaths were reported Monday.