Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota sees no COVID-19 deaths for 5th time this month

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gurney in hospital hallway

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s rate of positive examinations for COVID-19 remained low in the health department’s daily update, which included its usual sparse amount of processed tests from the weekend.

The update Monday included 69 new cases from 2,194 tests, a positivity rate of 3.63%.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that North Dakota’s rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased by more than 27%.

A total of 95,934 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The state has seen a steady decline of daily cases since peaking in mid-November and ranks 48th per capita in the country for new cases over the last two weeks.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Cale Ibach

ATW: Dave Zittleman

After the Whistle: Inside the Play

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

Live art in Minot

Class B Basketball

High school hockey

Hockey

College Track

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News