Law enforcement is working to combat the opioid crisis in North Dakota.

For example, Minot police and the Highway Patrol hosted 22 agencies at a round table discussion in Minot last week, addressing issues like drug trafficking trends and overdoses statistics.

They also brainstormed prevention efforts, as well as treatment and recovery services.

The state Department of Health also shared overdose data: 126 drug overdose deaths happened in 2021 and 19 of those were in Ward County.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with Highway Patrol says this is a huge issue across the state and it was eye-opening to see the increase in overdoses.

“When these overdoses are starting to exceed the number of traffic fatalities, you know, we find that very concerning and as a law enforcement agency we want to help any way we can,” said Kadrmas.

Kadrmas says if you’re struggling with addiction, reach out to your friends, family or local rehabilitation center.