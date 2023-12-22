NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re hearing some big news about the Peace Garden state.

North Dakota is hitting a record when it comes to population, with an increase of 5,000 people since last year.

Experts say thanks to our energy industry, our state has experienced some major growth in the past decade — with an increase of more than 100,000 people.

The pandemic halted that growth trend, but now, this year’s population is even higher than those pre-pandemic levels.

As of this year’s July census, our state’s population is just under 784,000.

“You know, this is a place you could come, and make a living, and have a family, and get established, and that trend continues,” said Kevin Iverson with the Department of Commerce. “You look at an unemployment rate of under 2%, that right there tells the story.”

So what do these growth trends mean for the future of our state?

Iverson predicts that the surging numbers will only continue.

“You look at the other statistics you see, you’ve seen like sales tax receipts or unemployment rate, and it gives you an indication that we’re going to see continued growth that’s going to happen in the state. I know here at the Department of Commerce, we’re hearing all kinds of opportunities and growth things happening, and I expect that’s going to continue,” Iverson said.

In 2021, North Dakota lost 1,500 people due to migration and the pandemic. From then to now, we’ve seen an increase of 6,500.