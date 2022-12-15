NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Semi-trucks across the state came to a halt this week due to the amount of snow we received.

Cross-country freight oftentimes finds its way through North Dakota, but for the past week, shipments have been put on hold.

With the amount of snow we have received, multiple highways have closed causing drivers to pull to the side of the road and wait out the storm.

“Milwaukee, Wisconsin the weather is fine. Unfortunately, they are very low on freight because the freight that is coming through the Dakotas and Minnesota that are affected by this storm is really putting a diminish on our business levels out there,” said Midwest Motor Express Director of Safety and Maintenance, Tyler Johnson.

Midwest Motor Express say they haven’t had a driver on the road since Monday.

And even this driver had to turn around due to the condition of the roads and visibility.

“We’ve got locations in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson and we haven’t had any drivers in those facilities for basically this whole week due to this storm,” added Johnson.

Johnson says this storm will probably end up putting them close to a week behind schedule.

In general, this can put other deliveries behind schedule anywhere from a couple of days to a week.

Companies will try their best to catch up to shipments as fast as possible but their drivers are a priority.

“We put safety in very high priority and if we’re feeling that we’re not setting our drivers up for success by sending them out in conditions like this, we’ll just cancel the run. Unfortunately, service disruption to our customers but as I said safety is number one here,” stated Johnson.

Semis can carry close to 100,000 pounds at times causing traction to decrease and the amount of time to stop gets longer.

If you are on the roads, make sure to provide enough space to share the roads with commercial vehicles. If you decide to pass, pass with extreme caution.