North Dakota Senate kills sports gambling resolution

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, gamblers line up to place bets on the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. This is the first March Madness tournament since legal gambling expanded last year in the U.S. The spread of legalized sports betting is largely following regional boundaries. Lawmakers across the Northeast and upper Midwest have generally approved it or are still considering doing so this year. But in the Deep South and far West, fewer states are rushing in a year after the US Supreme Court cleared the way for legal sports betting nationally. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has killed a resolution that would have let residents decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.

The Senate initially killed the bill on Friday. It was reconsidered on Monday, but still failed 23-24.

It passed the House last month by a wide margin.

If it would have been approved by both chambers, a measure to allow sports gambling would have appeared on the November 2022 ballot.

About two dozen states have attempted to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that lifted a federal ban on sports gambling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

The Junction

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News