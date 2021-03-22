North Dakota Senate kills sports gambling resolution

FILE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, gamblers line up to place bets on the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. This is the first March Madness tournament since legal gambling expanded last year in the U.S. The spread of legalized sports betting is largely following regional boundaries. Lawmakers across the Northeast and upper Midwest have generally approved it or are still considering doing so this year. But in the Deep South and far West, fewer states are rushing in a year after the US Supreme Court cleared the way for legal sports betting nationally. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has killed a resolution that would have let residents decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.

The Senate initially killed the bill on Friday. It was reconsidered on Monday, but still failed 23-24.

It passed the House last month by a wide margin.

If it would have been approved by both chambers, a measure to allow sports gambling would have appeared on the November 2022 ballot.

About two dozen states have attempted to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that lifted a federal ban on sports gambling.