North Dakota Senate Majority Leader not seeking reelection after 32 years in assembly

Longtime Dickinson lawmaker Rich Wardner was first elected in 1990 to the House before moving to the Senate in 1998.

He will have served 24 years in the upper chamber when his term ends, with 10 of those years as majority leader.

Wardner said he and his family made this decision at the start of his current term, and he feels grateful to have served the people of District 37 for 32 years.

Sen. Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R-Dickinson) will not seek re-election in 2022. Wardner has served in the legislature since 1990. pic.twitter.com/Wvo4XC9qOy — Maddie Biertempfel (@mbiertempfel) December 15, 2021

He gave a piece of advice for future legislative leaders.

“Respect everybody in the caucus, respect everybody in the chamber and respect everybody in the legislature. I think that is critical. You’ve got to give people respect and allow them the opportunity to give their input to you,” Wardner said.

Wardner says he plans to stay active in his community and in the political process.