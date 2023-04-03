(KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers voted on a series of transgender-related bills on the afternoon of April 3.

One of those is House Bill 1522 — which prohibits students from using a bathroom different from his or her biological sex.

Under the bill, a school would require a parent’s approval for a transgender student to use a separate bathroom.

“I’ve had teachers call me and say, ‘please make sure something passes here so I’m not liable to my first amendment rights’, if you will,” said Senator Janne Myrdal. “We discussed this on the floor in 2231, and I would ask this body for a ‘yes’ vote on this.”

The bill also says a school or a teacher may not write a policy that requires or stops a person from using a student’s preferred gender pronouns.