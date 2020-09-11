North Dakota senator believes Grand Forks AFB could play role with Space Force

Could North Dakota play a bigger role in the newest branch of the military?

Sen. John Hoeven says he believes so.

The Senator met this week with General John Raymond, the chief of staff for the U.S. Space Force.

He says Space Force would fit well into the existing missions at Grand Forks Air Force Base, and he says UND has partnerships with NASA and the Department of Defense already that could help the Space Force, too.

Sen. Hoeven, as well as Sen. Kevin Cramer, will both be a part of the new Senate Space Force Caucus.

