A bill making it easier for National Guard Members to be buried in veterans cemeteries now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

The bipartisan legislation, titled the Burial Equity for Guard and Reserves Act, was introduced by four senators, including North Dakota’s own John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

According to Hoeven’s office, the law would make members of the National Guard and Reserves eligible for burial in state veterans cemeteries without those cemeteries losing access to federal grants.

Right now, if a cemetery receives federal grant funding, then only certain service members who meet national eligibility standards are allowed to be buried there.

“This is really important because this is about making sure our guard and reserve members have access to veterans cemeteries on the same basis as our active duty forces and they are truly deserving,” said Hoeven.

“They’re heroes. They always step up to the plate when duty calls. Right? ‘Always ready, always there,’ as they say. And what the new law does is it ensures that state veterans cemeteries like the beautiful one we have south of Mandan, North Dakota will not be punished by Washington bureaucrats,” said Cramer.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire were the two other senators who introduced the bill.