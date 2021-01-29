North Dakota senators send letter to Biden about new energy sector regulations

North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined 23 others in sending a letter to President Joe Biden, voicing their concerns about all the recent executive orders and new regulations targeting the energy sector.

They’re asking for a direct meeting with Biden, and want to discuss his actions targeting energy.

In part, that letter reads:

“Mr. President, we all watched your inauguration and took your words about unity and putting yourself in other people’s shoes to heart.”

It also says that putting thousands of people out of work during the time of COVID-19 has the potential to further the divide between rural and urban America.

Hoeven and Cramer are also against stopping the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

On Thursday, the senators helped to introduce the POWER Act, which would prohibit the president or his secretaries from issuing moratoria on leasing and permitting for energy and mineral resources on federal lands.

Below is the full letter:

Letter-to-BidenDownload

