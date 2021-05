BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is welcoming anglers to the water, free of charge.

The agency has set the weekend of June 5-6 as its free fishing weekend, allowing residents to toss in a line on any body of water without a license.

The department holds the special weekend every year. The goal is to enable people who are new to fishing to give it a try. While no license is required, all other regulations still apply.