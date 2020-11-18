North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota pediatricians pen letter to governors, pleading for action

Pediatricians in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota wrote a letter, pleading to the governors of the three states to help take action against COVID-19 spread.

The letter was spearheaded by the president of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Kathy Anderson; and joined by Sheldon Berkowitz, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; and Michelle Schimelpfenig, president of the South Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Read the full letter below:

Governor Doug Burgum, Governor Kristi Noem, Governor Tim Walz;

We write to you on behalf of the nearly 2 million children and adolescents in our

states, acting as their advocates in the midst of a pandemic that has changed the

face of their childhood and adolescence and altered the prospect of their futures. We

are pediatricians represented by separate state chapters of the American Academy

of Pediatrics, but our care and concern for children and adolescents knows no state

boundary lines. Therefore, we are reaching out to plead for your help in taking

action against the staggering spread of COVID-19 cases in all three of our states.

As pediatricians, we are deeply concerned about increased spread throughout

the holidays, resulting in a substantial number of children who may become sick,

hospitalized or asymptomatic carriers. Additionally, increased spread will have

a ripple effect on health care, childcare and education communities. Indeed, all

families and every community, will be deeply impacted.

North Dakota and South Dakota currently have the two highest rates of COVID-19

cases per 100,000 children in the country and Minnesota is 10th in the country.

In spite of all of this, we can offer good news: children and adolescents are resilient

and grown-ups have the power to make a difference. In the hopes of keeping all our

children in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota safe and ultimately be able

to attend school in person, which we know is the best way for them to learn and

thrive, we ask that you deliver this simple set of powerful instructions to our citizens

as we head into the holidays:

• Stick with the basics. Go out only for the essentials, wear a mask, keep your

distance from others while you are out, and wash your hands. We know these

practices work to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

• Limit contact outside your immediate household. Socialize with only the

members of your household. It’s tempting to want to include our extended

family members in our plans because they feel safe and comforting during

uncertain times, but doing so actually increases the risk that someone (little or

grown) will get COVID-19 from that gathering.

• Be creative. Find ways to make the holidays special while observing disease

prevention measures. Engage your children in the brainstorming, whether it is a

virtual holiday play for loved ones, a surprise snowman left in the front yard, or

cookie decorating online. Kids and teens are creative and adaptable.

Pediatricians are still here for you and strongly recommend that children continue

to come in for their regular check-ups and vaccinations to stay healthy. If you think

your child is sick, call your pediatrician to determine the best next step.

As medical experts and child advocates, we stand ready to support your direction

with these methods, and other ways that mitigate the spread of this devastating

disease in our states.

Kathy Anderson, MD, FAAP

President

North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Sheldon Berkowitz, MD, FAAP

President

Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Michelle Schimelpfenig, DO, FAAP

President

South Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics