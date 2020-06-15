North Dakota sports shop closes after 26 years

Live Now
FARGO, N.D.– After more than 25 years in business, a sports shop owner is hanging up his baseball cap.

Ron Gorde, who owns Sports City in West Acres Mall, is retiring next month along with his store.

He opened the store in 1994, and he says his goal was to have items for fans of any team. Despite what’s been going on in the world, Ron says his decision to close and retire was not based around the COVID-19 pandemic.

” This decision was made in October of last year, long before COVID. Our lease was up this summer, and it was time. We didn’t renew our lease,” the Sports City Owner added.

Ron will officially close his store on July 31st.

