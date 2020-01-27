North Dakota State football team to return to White House

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota State linebackers Jasir Cox (31), Aaron Mercadel (55), and Jabril Cox (42) celebrate after beating James Madison 28-20 in FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

(AP) — The North Dakota State University football team will be returning to the White House for the second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted over the weekend that President Donald Trump invited the team for a return visit after their perfect 16-0 season. The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas.

It’s the team’s third straight national championship.

Cramer says details of the visit are still being worked out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"

Underwood Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Basketball"

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Hunting Land App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting Land App"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge