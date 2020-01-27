North Dakota State football team to return to White House

North Dakota State linebackers Jasir Cox (31), Aaron Mercadel (55), and Jabril Cox (42) celebrate after beating James Madison 28-20 in FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

(AP) — The North Dakota State University football team will be returning to the White House for the second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted over the weekend that President Donald Trump invited the team for a return visit after their perfect 16-0 season. The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas.

It’s the team’s third straight national championship.

Cramer says details of the visit are still being worked out.