North Dakota state mill profits down due to slack demand

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WHEAT TOP_1491022944100.png

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Profits at the North Dakota Mill and Elevator were down more than 25% due to slack demand.

The state-owned Grand Forks mill on Wednesday reported making $10.6 million during its last budget year, which ended in June. That’s down from a $14.2 million profit last year. The mill has posted a profit each year since 2009.

President and CEO Vance Taylor says last year’s proceeds were the seventh-highest in history. But he says a “resurgence in low-carb diets” hurt the mill’s bottom line. The mill sells most of its flour in bulk to bakery customers.

Most of the mill’s profits go into North Dakota’s general fund, which finances a variety of state programs.

The mill began operating in 1922 and is the largest wheat-grinding factory in the U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"

Tree Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Removal"

I-94 Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Enforcement"

Census Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Canvassing"

Anderson Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anderson Twins"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

Century Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Invite"

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hail Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hail Damage"

Spraying Mosquito

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spraying Mosquito"

Oral Health in Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oral Health in Children"
More Video

Don't Miss