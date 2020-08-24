North Dakota State schedules fall football game in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State football team plans to play one game in the fall after signing a contract with Central Arkansas.

The Bison are scheduled to play host to the Bears on Oct. 3 in the first meeting between the two Football Championship Subdivision schools.

The contract also includes games in Fargo in 2023 and in Conway, Arkansas in 2025.

The Bears, who play in the Southland Conference, have won 35 games and made three NCAA FCS playoff appearances in the past four seasons.

The Bison play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which moved its conference schedule to the spring but left it up to schools to decide if they wanted to play non-conference games this fall.