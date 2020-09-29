North Dakota State to allow only family at football game

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University athletic department officials say they are limiting attendance at the team’s only fall game to family members of players because of the coronavirus.

The school was planning for about 8,000 fans for Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas at the 19,000-seat Fargodome.

The school said in a release the decision was made “in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

The Bison have four home games scheduled in the spring. School officials said they are committed to having spectators at those games, if it can be done safely.