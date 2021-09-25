North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation awards 10 scholarships

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) awarded 10 scholarships during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 92nd Annual Convention and Trade Show in Fargo, N.D., this afternoon.

The NDSF awarded four Legacy Scholarships to Mariah Braasch of Minot, N.D., Shaye Koester of Steele, N.D., Jayden MacDonald of Bismarck, N.D., and Madelyn Schmidt of Medina, N.D.

Braasch is a freshman at North Dakota State University (NDSU), studying animal biomedical science. Her goal is to one day be a large animal geneticist who specializes in beef genetics. Braasch was actively involved in FFA, 4-H and student council and is a graduate of the NDSA’s Tomorrow Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit. She is the daughter of Dean and Terrilyn Braasch.

Koester is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying animal science and entrepreneurship, and is the host and proprietor of the “Casual Cattle Conversations” podcast. After college, she plans to return home to her family’s operation and continue raising registered and commercial Red Angus cattle while pursuing her goal of becoming a full-time entrepreneur. Koester served on the National Junior Red Angus Association board. In high school, she also participated in FFA, 4-H and the Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit. Koester is the daughter of Steve and Tracey Koester.

MacDonald is the son of Will and Jerilyn MacDonald. He is studying agricultural education and agricultural systems management at NDSU, where he is sophomore. MacDonald hopes to teach his future students about the cattle industry and skills to prepare them to be agriculture leaders. He is a member of Collegiate Farm Bureau, the Saddle and Sirloin Club and the FarmHouse Fraternity.

Schmidt is a freshman at the University of Jamestown, studying pre-law. She believes a law degree would give her the ability to advocate for the cattle industry and ensure ranchers’ interests are being protected. She is a member of the University of Jamestown women’s basketball team. Schmidt is the daughter of Jason and Serena Schmidt.

The two recipients of the Myron Wold Scholarship, which honors the longtime NDSA member and Watford City, N.D., cattleman, are Shadera Burian of Manning, N.D., and Grace Schmitt of Rugby, N.D.

Burian is a freshman at the North Dakota State College of Science, studying welding technologies. She has always loved being in the shop and welding and is excited to be able to expand her knowledge and abilities in the welding field while continuing to grow her commercial Red Angus herd. Burian is a graduate of the Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit and was an active FFA member. She is the daughter of Paige and Brenda Burian.

Schmitt is the daughter of Randy and Stacey Schmitt. She is a freshman at Bismarck State College, studying farm and ranch management with an agribusiness emphasis. Her goal is to work in the agriculture industry and expand and improve her own cattle herd. She was actively involved in 4-H, FFA and is a three-time Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit participant.

Paige Schmidt of Medina, N.D., received the Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors the memory of Richard M. “Dick” Tokach, who was the NDSA president from 1984 to 1986. Schmidt is currently in her second year at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Jamestown in biology. After acquiring her doctorate in veterinary medicine, she hopes to become a large-animal veterinary to serve the people and animals of her community and, on a larger scale, the food industry. Throughout high school, she was active in 4-H and the science fair, where she earned a trip to the International Science and Engineering Fair. She is currently involved in the bovine and theriogenology club and necropsy team at Kansas State University. She is the daughter of Jason and Serena Schmidt.

Caleb Hauck, the son of Keith and Janell Hauck, was awarded the Endowment Scholarship by the NDSF. He is a sophomore at NDSU studying agricultural economics with the ultimate goal to earn his Juris Doctor degree and work as an agricultural lawyer. Hauck has a long background in agriculture, growing up on a diversified operation and excelling in agricultural organizations like 4-H and FFA.

Iris Dukart was awarded the Junior Scholarship from the NDSF. She is currently a junior at NDSU, studying agricultural education. For Dukart, agriculture has always been a passion, along with FFA. She hopes to expose students to a broader spectrum of the agriculture industry while expanding her Red Angus cow-calf operation. Dukart is the daughter of Derrick and Angie Dukart.

Logan Lapica is the daughter of Jeff Lapica and Lisa Lapica and the winner of the $750 Jack and Vander Reich Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors the memory of Jack Reich, who was the NDSA president from 2008 to 2010 and his son Vander. The Lapica is a freshman at Sheridan College, studying animal science in hopes to become a livestock nutritionist at a large commercial feedlot. She was actively involved in FFA and 4-H, where she volunteered as a coach for horse judging after competing for many years.

The NDSF will be offering scholarships again in 2022. Information and downloadable applications can be found at www.ndstockmen.org/foundation. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.