NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — What do you want to be when you grow up? This is a typical question asked in our schools, especially at the start of the school year.

And right now, the USDA wants more students to pursue agriculture as a career field.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, we’ll take a look at the opportunities available for students pursuing agriculture.

In North Dakota high schools and colleges, agriculture can be studied throughout the state, but affording tuition can be difficult.

So, to help, the USDA and other agriculture organizations have scholarships and programs for students to apply for, which could be used to either go to college or to go right into the workforce.

There are also programs to show kids what agriculture has to offer, like the USDA’s Farm to School Grant Program, which is available to schools in North Dakota.

“I’ve run almost all the equipment that helped prepare the crops and harvested the crops that we feed to the cows, that we feed to the people, and I just thought that was amazing,” said Ella Seib, a high school senior in the program from New York.

A lot of programs and applications just opened up ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, and students can start applying.

Check some opportunities here:

North Dakota FFA Foundation Scholarships

North Dakota Farmers Union Scholarships

National Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarships

North Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarships

USDA Scholarships

North Dakota Dept. of Agriculture Programs