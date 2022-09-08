NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students?

Amari LaRocque, in student council, and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01.

She says she heard comments from people who will never sit in a classroom again and wanted students to have a voice.

“Because it’s a very disheartening feeling to have people that are supposed to be your representatives, your peers, your colleagues that have no idea of what goes on in day-to-day life of someone in a minority,” said Amari LaRocque.

She says even after being in North Dakota schools for 12 years, she has never been taught the truth behind racism.

“It’s always been a rainbow and sunshine. Oh, it’s Thanksgiving. We gave thanks. That’s not what happened. The natives were slaughtered, and they were killed, and there was genocide,” said LaRocque.

Her fellow classmate spoke as well, saying she along with other students in this state are already set up for failure.

17-year-old Sydney Bruce says she knows the functions of a prison system, but can’t tell you how taxes or loans work. She asks why is this even an issue.

“We’re the most self-aware generation to ever occur. We are no longer afraid of older people’s opinions. We feel safe to be ourselves. The only reason this is continuously trying to be swept under the rug is because you’re scared,” said Sydney Bruce.

Take away color, these two young ladies are students. Students who will sit in classrooms for many more years.

But Representative Bill Tveit for District 33 says Critical Race Theory should have been extinguished long ago.

“What part of ‘No’ don’t we understand? And Critical Race Theory does nothing but add fuel to a fire of fake racism,” said Rep. Bill Tveit.

About 100 citizens on both sides of the controversial issue attended the three-hour hearing.