North Dakota: Study “undermines” Washington state’s rail law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says a federal study analyzing the volatility of Bakken crude supports the state’s petition to overturn Washington state’s oil shipment safety restrictions.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in May mandated a lower vapor pressure limit for Bakken crude shipped through the state by rail. In July, North Dakota and Montana asked the Trump administration to overrule that law.

Several Bakken crude-carrying trains have derailed and exploded in recent years, leading to scrutiny of the high vapor pressure of North Dakota oil.

The Sandia National Laboratories study completed this month says “vapor pressure is not a statistically significant factor” in the severity of oil train crashes.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Wednesday that the study “vastly undermines the reasoning” behind Washington state’s law.

