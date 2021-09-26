North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump

Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while attempting a jump on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Makoti, N.D. He suffered unknown injuries and was flown to a Minot hospital. (Hunter Andes/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

MAKOTI, N.D. (AP) — The first car jumping attempt in five years by North Dakota’s version of Evil Knievel ended in disaster when the car driven by the man known as the Flying Farmer corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled.

Authorities say 57-year-old John Smith was alert after the crash Saturday at a rural gravel pit and that he even tried to pull himself out of the car while talking to rescuers.

He was eventually cut out and taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital, according to firefighters.

The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

The crowd of about 300 spectators went silent when Smith crashed.

His family members, including his daughters and wife Melinda, reacted emotionally, running to the mangled car.