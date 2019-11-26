North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice vote undecided

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There will be a runoff election for a new North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice.

None of the three justices running to lead the state’s high court received the majority votes necessary on Monday to clinch the position.

Justices Lisa Fair McEvers and Jon Jensen were the top vote-getters, followed by Daniel Crothers.

McEvers and Jensen are still in the running.

The ballots were cast by the state’s 52 district court judges and each of the five justices on the high court. They will now recast their votes, which will be tallied in early December.

The chief justice position was left open after 86-year-old Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle announced in September he would not seek reappointment to the top post when his term expires at the end of the year.

