North Dakota Supreme Court sides with family in mineral rights dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a family in a case involving mineral rights on land taken for the construction of a dam that created Lake Sakakawea.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the high court upheld a lower court ruling last year that concluded the William Wilkinson family and not the state owns the oil and gas mineral rights under a portion of the Missouri River reservoir.

Wilkinson attorney Josh Swanson called it a “resounding victory” and “landmark decision” that will impact mineral rights owners along the river.