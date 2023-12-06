NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to a recent study by North Dakota United, educators are worried about teacher retention in our state.

The poll shows that 88% of educators believe teacher retention for the 2023-2024 school year is a major issue.

93% of those surveyed stated that they originally saw a future in teaching, and said they initially planned on retiring as an educator — but now, that number of those who still believe this idea has declined by more than half to just 40%.

ND United states that this is due to the low salary that comes with the job.

“It’s very clear in our poll that salary is an issue,” stated ND United Representative Nick Archuleta, “and you know, who doesn’t want to be paid more? But teachers are paid seventy percent less than their similarly educated and experienced private sector workforce.”

Archuleta also says that some teachers feel less valued in their jobs, which could also be another major factor in the shortage.