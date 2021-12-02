North Dakota to receive more than $63M for water infrastructure

Next year, North Dakota will be receiving more than $63 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure.

The $63,041,000 will be used for wastewater and drinking water projects. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says this funding will help create jobs all while updating the nation’s water infrastructure and addressing issues like lead in the water and PFAS contamination.

In total, the EPA will allocate $7.4 billion to states, tribes and territories for 2022.

Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans as an effort to remove barriers to investing in projects in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers.