North Dakota to spend entire $1.25B received in federal COVID-19 aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is on track to use the entire $1.25 billion it received in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Records show North Dakota has already allocated $930.2 million from its share of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act approved in March.

The state’s top budget writer says proposals for the balance of available funds will be chosen Monday for consideration.

Records show the largest expenditure so far is  $310 million to support a fund for unemployment claims.

The smallest allocation so far is $1,000 to buy protective gear for workers at two privately owned horse racing venues.

