North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife managers are encouraging hunters to take advantage of electronic map tools that can help identify private land before venturing out in the field.

Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

The department says each has different strengths. Some require cell service while others can work offline. Others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the Legislature this year passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties and defining a fence.