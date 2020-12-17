North Dakota virus deaths top 1,200; hospitalizations down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are reporting a rise in infections and deaths due to complications from COVID-19, but a drop in hospitalizations.

The 10 new deaths confirmed Thursday bring the statewide death toll from the virus to 1,204.

The state’s death count is the fourth-highest per capita at 157 deaths per 100,000 people.

The state said there were 148 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, a decrease of 12.

There have been more than 89,000 positive tests since the start of the pandemic, including 381 reported on Thursday.