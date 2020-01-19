North Dakota Visitors Stuck with an Extra Night in Local Hotels

State News

by: WDAY

Posted:

(FARGO, N.D.)– This storm has pushed some people to check in an extra night at some hotels around the Fargo metro area.

With a lot of main roads closed, families and people who traveled there are waiting it out.

Some are here for a hockey tournament, including parents from Edina, Minnesota. They say they’ve been through a lot of winter weather with every tournament they’ve been to, but nothing like this.

“First time in Fargo, enjoying my stay. But I really would like to see things calm down a bit. It’s pretty hairy out there,” said father, Shea Huston.

Shea says the group hasn’t had to deal with road safety on any trip they’ve had. The most they’ve dealt with so far is sick kids on the team.

