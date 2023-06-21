NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Each and every state has its own unique official designations, like flowers, mottos and even insects.

Two-thirds of U.S. households are dog owners, but only 13 states have official state dogs despite dogs being referred to as “man’s best friend.”

According to The Pampered Pup, a poll of 3,000 respondents was conducted to find their breed if the opportunity arose to have an official state dog.

What came from the poll was fascinating, in the way that people favored breeds that had significant historical ties to their state.

The sentiment showed a connection between the community, their history, and their canine companions.

North Dakotans’ first choice of dog? It was the Norwegian Elkhound. They have a distinctive appearance, strength, and endurance that allows them to be prized as hunting dogs for their ability to track and pursue large game.

Since North Dakota is known for its vast wilderness, wildlife, and hunting traditions, it’s a good representation of the Norwegian Elkhound. They are able to withstand harsh weather conditions and terrain.

The thick double coat gives them insulation against cold temperatures, while their alertness, agility, and sense of smell make them talented in hunting and search-and-rescue operations.

North Dakotans’ voted for the Labrador Retriever as their second choice since outdoor activities are ingrained in the culture. And the Labrador’s retrieving skills, endurance, and love for water make them perfect for those who love being outside.

The Labrador’s intelligence, trainability, and versatility are why they are also great assets in search-and-rescue operations.

The third pick for North Dakotans’ was the Border Collie since they have great herding abilities and are incredibly smart. Border Collies are suited for the landscapes and farming communities in the state since their herding instincts and quick learning make them invaluable to farmers and ranchers, which help with managing livestock.

Border Collies have high energy levels, dedication, and a tireless work ethic, and those are all qualities that reflect the hardworking nature of those who reside in North Dakota.

Montana, a neighboring state, voted for Saint Bernard, Minnesota voted for a Husky, and South Dakota wanted an English Setter.