North Dakota Woman Crowned Pageant Queen, Uses the Title to Spread Important Message

WDAY (Kindred, ND)– A North Dakota woman earned the crown of Miss International this weekend, and she’s doing it to help those struggling with suicide.

This is Ava Hill, from Kindred. After winning Miss North Dakota International earlier this year, she competed against women from around the world for Miss International.

The pageant is more focused on charities, than physical attributes.

Hill says she survived an attempt at her own life about four years ago, so she’s representing the Peyton Heart Project. Part of what the charity does is give out thousands of these paper hearts.

Hill shares, “What we do with these hearts is we place them all over the world. They’ve been to every U.S. state and over 60 countries worldwide. We leave them in movie theatres, or restaurants, we hand them to our loved ones, and they’re just a reminder that you are loved.”

Hill and her family are heading to New York City to see her picture go up at Times Square.